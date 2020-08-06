Former Steelers linebacker, retired Marine share stories of adversity with Poland woman who lost limbs

The three shared their stories and talked about their struggles

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland woman who had her arms and legs amputated after complications with the flu is now settling in at home.

On Wednesday, Kristin Fox had the visit of a lifetime from former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and Ohio State Buckeye Ryan Shazier, as well as retired Marine Brandon Rumbaugh.

Both men have gone through similar obstacles.

“It’s awesome to talk to people who have experienced different things, obstacles in life and things like that, and for them to take time out of their busy schedules to meet with me is amazing,” Fox said.

Shazier suffered a spinal injury in 2017, leaving him with only a 20% chance of walking again.

Rumbaugh lost both of his legs after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan in 2012.

The day was set up by Simon Arias of Inspiring Minds, who’s friends with both Shazier and Rumbaugh.

The three shared their stories and talked about their struggles. Shazier and Rumbaugh gave advice on how to overcome them.

“Don’t get too down on yourself. People like to get into this mood where they think every day has to be perfect and every day you have to feel motivated, like the greatest thing in the world,” said Rumbaugh.

“It takes a village to raise a kid and it’s also the same thing for some of the adversity we’ve gone through. She needs to lean on her family and her friends, just like I have, and also just being able to think about where I want to be and how I want to get there,” said Shazier.

Fox has been adjusting to her new prosthetic arms and hands. On Friday, she gets casted for her new legs, which she will get in three weeks.

“I’ll come out walking. That’s my biggest thing, to walk, to drive, all the things I did before. Run again, all those things. Go back to the Buckeyes games, Steelers games and just be me again,” Fox said.

Being a big Buckeye and Steelers fan, Fox didn’t miss the opportunity to talk a little football.

“It definitely makes it a little extra special because she’s not a Browns fan,” said Shazier.