Former Steubenville OH pastor pleads guilty to sexual contact and battery against a minor in Jefferson County court

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jefferson County, OH (WTRF)- Everett C. Mitchell, 40, Steubenville, OH plead guilty to seven counts in regard to sexual contact and battery against a minor which occurred from 2006-2010.

Mitchell was sentenced to 24 months in jail and will have to register as a tier three sex offender for life.

Mitchell was a pastor at the Tower of Power church in Steubenville, OH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter