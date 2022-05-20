STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Social media posts circulating over a Franciscan University of Steubenville graduate claiming to be left out of the final graduation video is getting a lot of buzz.

It all allegedly started with an LGBTQ flag she wore on graduation day.

And when the final footage of Franciscan University of Steubenville’s graduation day was released, she says she was taken out.

“It’s hard not to take it personally,” says graduate, Samantha Motto.

And she claims the University took it a step further.

Motto says it’s not just the video of her walking that’s left out.

But so is her name.

And she can’t help but think it has to do with the LGBTQ flag she was holding.



“It just makes me sad that people would feel hurt or offended or feel attacked by a 4 by 6 inch square fabric when it’s supposed to represent equality and loving thy neighbor essentially.”

And according to Motto, she didn’t do anything wrong.

She claims she followed the graduation dress code, but the university says otherwise.

In a statement recently released the University says, “we are happy to include any student in it who abides by our policies. However, the University retains the right to edit any video we produce, and those who decide to violate our policies and use commencement exercises as a forum to express their personal or political views lose the privilege of being portrayed in University videos.”

Still, Motto stands by her decisions and hopes her graduation photos empower others in the LGBTQ community.



“The main reason I did it was to make people feel loved and accepted and like they aren’t alone. I accomplished what I set out to accomplish, but it’s just the act of doing it feels personal, and you know there’s a pattern of that kind of behavior against the LGBTQ community.”