‘Free Ohio Now’ holding more protests across Buckeye State

For the second consecutive weekend, ‘Free Ohio Now’ rallies will take place across the Buckeye State. Protests are being held at 1 p.m. in various counties, including Columbiana and Jefferson Counties.
Ohioans are once again asking state government officials to reopen all businesses without restrictions, continue in-person voting and rescind the ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ Order issued by Gov. Mike DeWine.
The first ‘Rally Around Ohio’ protest that took place on Saturday, May 9 pulled in more than 2,500 protesters.
The governor reopened outdoor dining for restaurants on Friday. In-person dining is expected to resume on Thursday, May 21.
Gov. DeWine also says 90 percent of the state’s economy will return this weekend due to reopenings.
