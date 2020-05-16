‘Free Ohio Now’ holding more protests across Buckeye State

Protesters gather outside of the Ohio State House in Columbus, Ohio on April 20, 2020, to protest the stay home order that is in effect until May 1. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

For the second consecutive weekend, ‘Free Ohio Now’ rallies will take place across the Buckeye State. Protests are being held at 1 p.m. in various counties, including Columbiana and Jefferson Counties.

Ohioans are once again asking state government officials to reopen all businesses without restrictions, continue in-person voting and rescind the ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ Order issued by Gov. Mike DeWine.

The first ‘Rally Around Ohio’ protest that took place on Saturday, May 9 pulled in more than 2,500 protesters.

The governor reopened outdoor dining for restaurants on Friday. In-person dining is expected to resume on Thursday, May 21.

Gov. DeWine also says 90 percent of the state’s economy will return this weekend due to reopenings.

