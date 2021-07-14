George Floyd mural in Ohio destroyed by lightning strike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVO) — A mural dedicated to George Floyd has collapsed after it was reportedly struck by lightning on Tuesday.

The George Floyd Memorial mural at Summit and Lagrange in Toledo has come down. No word yet on the circumstances #13abc pic.twitter.com/SkB2eDhijB — Shaun Hegarty (@Shaun_Hegarty) July 13, 2021

According to WTOL, police said a bolt of lightning struck the building and caused the section of wall containing the mural to collapse.

Floyd was killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in 2020. Chauvin was convicted of murder and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

The mural was painted in July 2020 by artist David Ross.

The City of Toledo said it was planning to create a new mural, and will find a new location for the artwork.