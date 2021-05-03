Girl, 2, and 11-month-old boy found dead after Ohio RV fire

WHITEHALL, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two small children were found dead after a fire in a recreational vehicle near Ohio’s capital city over the weekend.

Emergency dispatchers in the Columbus suburb of Whitehall say first responders were called to an address shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Sunday and found the RV fully engulfed in flames.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, an 11-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were found dead inside the vehicle.

Whitehall Fire Chief Mike Crispen said the cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known, but investigators don’t consider it suspicious.