GOP’s Ohio legislative maps hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 days

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s newly drawn legislative district maps have been taken to court for the second time in two days.

The second suit alleging partisan gerrymandering by Republicans was filed Friday in Ohio Supreme Court by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee’s legal arm on behalf of a group of Ohio voters. It challenges maps of Ohio House and Senate districts passed last week along party lines by the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

The suit complements one filed Thursday by the ACLU, alleging some identical and some different constitutional violations. Republicans continued to defend the maps as fair and constitutionally compliant.