Got an Ohio gold license plate? Time to think about replacing it

Got a gold Ohio license plate? You’ll have to think about replacing it.

The gold plates have been in service since 1996, but the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is now concerned the plates aren’t as reflective anymore. Law enforcement agencies are even concerned about how hard they are to read at times.

Meanwhile, the BMV says these concerns have only increased over time.

“We’re to a point now where it’s just a public safety issue. The reflectivity has degraded to a point where it’s a problem for them to be out on the road for law enforcement.”

charlie Norman, State Registrar of Motor Vehicles

You have until your birthday to replace your gold plate. The BMV say no additional trip is required. Just take care of it at your next regular renewal time

