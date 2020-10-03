Gov. DeWine announces day of prayer for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

Ohio Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump stands on stage with first lady Melania Trump after the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLUMBUS, Ohio —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted issued a proclamation for Sunday, October 4, 2020 as a Day of Prayer.

The Day of Prayer is for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as all those who suffer from and have been affected by COVID-19. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter