COLUMBUS, Ohio —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted issued a proclamation for Sunday, October 4, 2020 as a Day of Prayer.
The Day of Prayer is for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as all those who suffer from and have been affected by COVID-19.
- Sen. Brown sets sights on restoring fair housing
- Gov. DeWine announces day of prayer for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
- Second stimulus checks: How Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis could impact $1,200 direct payments
- Woman starts petition asking for quarantine of Wetzel County schools
- Coronavirus in Ohio: 1,157 new cases, 20 new deaths reported Saturday