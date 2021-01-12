COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an order authorizing 580 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen into state active duty to prepare to assist during the presidential inauguration in Washington D.C.
DeWine says people have the right to protest but do not have the right to be destructive or hurt others.
- Market reacting to Twitter, Facebook’s ban of President Trump
- Feds considering sedition, conspiracy charges following Capitol riots
- Southern Ohio Communication Services, Inc. Plans $3.8 Million Investment To Provide Last-Mile Internet Service
- Gov. DeWine authorizes National Guard to prepare for presidential inauguration
- $2,000 stimulus checks: Here’s when Biden will release his plan