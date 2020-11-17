Gov. DeWine issues curfew order for Ohio

Columbus, OH (WTRF)- Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, has issued a curfew order for the state of Ohio.

The order will start on Thursday.

This will be for all establishments.

The curfew will run from 10 PM to 5 AM for 21 days.

Gov. DeWine believes this will help reduce COVID-19 spread.

“I’m also asking each Ohioan every day to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others,” DeWine said.

“We are in this together, Ohio. Each one of us will make a difference. If we can cut down contacts by 20 to 25 percent, this will make a difference. Paired with mask-wearing, this will go a long way from stopping our hospitals from being overrun.”

The curfew does not apply to those who need to be at work, those who have an emergency, or those who need medical care. The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries, a carry-out/drive-thru meal, or delivery. Gov DeWine said, “A lot of this is common sense.”

Governor DeWine says that carry out can continue after the curfew at 10 PM but no retail and no where you would “walk in” after 10 PM.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said he met with different business leaders, and concluded this was the least disruptive option with the most meaningful impact.

Ohio Restaurant Association President John Barker, who joined the news conference via video, said the board of directors is in support of the curfew.

Gov. DeWine is currently giving his coronavirus briefing.

