Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted declare Thanksgiving as Day of Prayer, Gratitude, and Remembrance

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have declared Thanksgiving 2020 as a as a Day of Prayer, Gratitude, and Remembrance.

“The proclamation recognizes the resilience and determination of Ohioans who are taking necessary steps to emerge from this crisis, care for their fellow citizens, and support Ohio’s healthcare workers. The proclamation also encourages Ohioans to pause and acknowledge those currently suffering from COVID-19 and those who are grieving the deaths of loved ones who have died because of the virus,” a statement from DeWine and Husted reads.