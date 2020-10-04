Gov. DeWine Orders Flags Lowered for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and in accordance with orders issued by the President of the United States of America, Governor DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
