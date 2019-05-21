Gov. DeWine orders review of complaints against former Ohio State doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) - Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has ordered a review of the state medical board's handling of complaints against a former Ohio State team doctor.

This comes days after University officials concluded that Richard Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students.

"We should all be disgusted," said Gov. DeWine. "Every Ohioans should be disgusted and should be angered by what has happened."

The Governor also says he is asking the state chancellor of higher education to review all policies and training requirements regarding sexual assault at all campuses across the state.