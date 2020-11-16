Gov. DeWine says no shutdown, but he is planning a ‘slowdown’ for Ohio

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) — Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday morning that he opposes a second shutdown for Ohio but that he is working on plans for a slowdown in efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Instead of shutting down, we have to slow down,” he said. “We have to slow down in our individual lives and our decisions in what we are doing.”

DeWine spoke from the Ohio County Airport in Wheeling, W.Va

He said a formal announcement will come Tuesday at one of his regular briefings on the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re looking for a way, and we’ll have an announcement tomorrow (Tuesday),” DeWine said. “We’re looking at a way to allow people to work, to keep kids in school, to protect our elderly in nursing homes. But to do that, we have to change what we do. We have to pull back some.”

DeWine did not get more specific about Tuesday’s announcement, but he did emphasize that he opposes a shutdown similar to what he ordered in March.

“We don’t want to shut this state down,” DeWine said. “That has ramifications for mental health, it has ramifications for more drug addiction, overdoses. I mean, all these things go up when you shut the state down. And we do not want to do that. “