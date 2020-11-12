Gov. DeWine says Ohio’s seeing new highs in today’s daily COVID-19 cases

Ohio is seeing new highs in today’s daily Coronavirus numbers.

Governor Mike DeWine made this announcement only hours ago.

He says there’s over 7,000 COVID-19 cases, which is the new high, while there’s 268 hospitalizations, which is the second highest day of hospital admissions.

If growing trends like this continues, DeWine says restaurants, bars, and fitness centers could be forced to closed.

“My hope and prayer is we’ll be more careful. We all wear masks more. If we do, I think we can, in fact slow this down. I think we can turn this around.” Gov. Mike DeWine, (R) Ohio

Just hours ago… the Governor says there isn’t a final decision on the bars and restaurants just yet. All that, he says, will depend on what hospitals are saying. But he did say last night they will look at the issue again in a week.

The Governor also adds he is hopeful we could begin to see a vaccine roll out soon… maybe even as early as next month.