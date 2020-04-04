Gov. DeWine shares inspirational message displayed at Grafton Farms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike Dewine gave Grafton Farms near Steubenville a quick mention during his Saturday COVID-19 briefing.
An inspiration message that reads ‘we will prevail‘ can be seen on the property. Gov. DeWine is reminding all Ohioans that they are all in this together.
