Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Gov. DeWine shares inspirational message displayed at Grafton Farms

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike Dewine gave Grafton Farms near Steubenville a quick mention during his Saturday COVID-19 briefing.

An inspiration message that reads ‘we will prevail‘ can be seen on the property. Gov. DeWine is reminding all Ohioans that they are all in this together.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter