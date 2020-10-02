Gov. DeWine speaks about President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he’s praying for President Donald Trump, who announced he tested positive for coronavirus.

“Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19. Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health,” released in a statement.

DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted spoke with the media on Friday afternoon, where both said they were tested for COVID-19 earlier in the day and were awaiting results as of 3:30 p.m.

DeWine said the news of the Trumps’ diagnoses took him aback.

“As careful as Fran and I had been, this was a reminder to us as well, a reminder to everyone that this virus loves everybody the same, as Dr. Acton used to say,” DeWine said, referring for state health director Amy Acton.

Husted was in Cleveland on Tuesday for the first presidential debate between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Husted took to Twitter to wish the President and first lady a fast recovery.

Trump announced early Friday morning that he and Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The president and first lady’s diagnoses come after one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Thursday.