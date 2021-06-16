Gov. DeWine to visit EORH

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 06: Republican Gubernatorial-elect Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine gives his victory speech after winning the Ohio gubernatorial race at the Ohio Republican Party’s election night party at the Sheraton Capitol Square on November 6, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine defeated Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Richard Cordray to win the Ohio governorship. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

(WTRF) East Ohio Regional Hospital will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by a Community Day that will include Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The ceremony will be held on Monday June 21 and will include remarks from Gov. DeWine, Congressman Bill Johnson, and Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Ohio Development Services Agency.

The ceremony will be followed by the EORH Community Day celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for EORH employees and their families, as well as area residents.

The Community Day celebration will include food/treats, giveaways, music, as well as face-painting and inflatables for family fun.

“This community, as well as the broader Ohio Valley, deserves to have a solid communityfocused hospital. I am very grateful to join Governor DeWine and Congressman Johnson, as well

as many other elected officials and community leaders who helped us make this dream a reality.”

said Dr. Johnson.

EORH Chief Operating Officer Bernie Albertini added, “When we reopened in

February, we promised that we were planning for an official and more traditional ribbon-cutting

later and celebration for the community later in the year and we are really pleased that the time has

arrived. We want the greater local community to come out and celebrate with our EORH family.”