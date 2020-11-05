Gov. DeWine: Trump won Ohio because he’s a ‘fighter’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine responded to why he believes Donald Trump won Ohio by such a large margin for a second time.

“I think that people voted for Donald Trump, they may not like his tweets or other things, but in the end, they felt he had their back,” DeWine said. “They felt that he would do battle for them. That he was a fighter. My experience in a few decades in Ohio politics has been that Ohioans like a fighter and it doesn’t matter whether it’s been Democrat or Republican many times.”

DeWine also said he doesn’t believe Ohioans voted for Trump as a way to reject the governor or how he’s handled the coronavirus.

“It would be kind of strange for someone to walk in and say, ‘I want to repudiate Mike DeWine by voting for Donald Trump’ . . . it just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” said DeWine who endorsed Trump.

DeWine also praised the state and its poll workers saying they did a phenomenal job during the election getting votes counted and keeping people who voted in person safe.

“I think Ohio did a phenomenal job under very difficult circumstances because of the pandemic,” DeWine said. “To every person who worked the polls making sure that votes were counted correctly, people knew where to go so that they were safe, [votes] were recorded correctly, and making sure that [voters] were protected — thank you.”