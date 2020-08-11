Gov. DeWine unveils education model for reopening schools

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled an education model plan to reopen schools in the Buckeye State.

DeWine made the announcement during his Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, press conference.

“Whatever is going on in your community will be reflected in your school,” DeWine said.

DeWine described how the education model works:

55 districts or 25.6% of public school students which will be fully remote or online.

154 districts or 24.5% will be doing some form of hybrid schooling.

78 districts for which the state doesn’t have information available yet.

I think our schools are doing a very good job getting ready for in-person or virtual schooling or both. I have every confidence that they will do everything they can to keep Ohio’s children safe — but whatever is going on in their communities will be reflected in the schools. Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio

DeWine showed a chart with percentage of postive COVID-19 cases per age group. He noted you the number of positive cases are increasing in younger age groups.

DeWine tweeted a statistic on social media noting 17-year-olds seem to be contracting the virus at higher rates due to them being are more likely to socialize with others.

DeWine says if Ohio residents want to see students back in school participating in sports then it’s necessary for everyone to prevent the spread of the virus.

➡ @CincyChildrens: For schools to be safe in Ohio:



✅Wear masks

✅Practice social distancing

✅Practice good hand hygiene

✅Keep surfaces clean



Ventilation is also very important. Teachers should try to open windows or teach outside if possible. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 11, 2020

“Wear masks, social distance, avoid large gatherings.” DeWine said.

Dr. Adam Mezoff from Dayton Children’s Hospital says his biggest advice to teachers and students is if you have the virus or not, you should stay home if you’re sick.