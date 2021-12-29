Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine reported Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio have reached their highest point of the pandemic.

DeWine said that the Ohio Hospital Association is reporting 5,356 patients. Last week, he called up members of the Ohio National Guard to help hospitals with staffing shortages, and on Wednesday, he provided an update on those efforts. You can watch his comments in the player above.

DeWine added that since June 1, Ohio data shows that 92.5% of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. He said more than 1,000 additional members of the National Guard have been deployed.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported over 20,000 new cases for the first time, and hospitalizations were at 592.

Joining DeWine was state health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Maj. Gen. John Harris of the Ohio National Guard.

Vanderhoff has said the national guard’s efforts are part of the state’s response to the omicron variant of COVID-19. Although its effort was largely focused on the northern part of the state, the guard has also been deployed in central Ohio, including at Mount Carmel East hospital.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 patients were accounting for 20.4% of hospital beds in the state, with an available capacity of 20%, according to Department of Health data.