Gov. Mike DeWine visits the Ohio Valley and asks that you go to the ER only for a true emergency due to COVID

"This is an epidemic among the unvaccinated at this point."

(WTRF) — Ohio’s governor visited several West Virginia cities today.

He started this morning at the Ohio County Airport.

Governor Mike DeWine brought a strong, clear message about COVID and the direction it is taking. The governor started with what he called “stunning numbers.”

Almost 3,600 COVID patients are in Ohio hospitals right now. 982 are in the ICU, and 617 on ventilators.

And one person out of every six in Ohio who is in the hospital has COVID.

Governor Mike DeWine is especially concerned about the dramatic rise of COVID cases in school children.

That rate is increasing among children at twice the rate is increasing among adults. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)

He cites reasons he believes the childhood numbers are so different this year than last.

The Delta variant is much more contagious than what we were facing last year when school started. Second, when we started school last year, every child was wearing a mask. And it worked. It worked exceedingly well. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)

We can mask our children in school. That is the way we can protect them and protect them and protect their school year until the day arrives when they too can be vaccinated. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Health director

The schools that are masking are seeing a lot less, a lot fewer cases and they’re missing fewer days. So this is our ticket to keeping kids in school is for the schools to put a mandatory masking order on. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)

Adults are now getting–and spreading–COVID at an alarming rate.

The people who are ending up in the hospital are by and large unvaccinated. This is an epidemic among the unvaccinated at this point. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)

We prayed for a vaccine back in December. And it’s taking advantage of it. Dr. Vic Greco, Trinity Health System

This surge is really a surge of the unvaccinated. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Health director

They said hospitals are being stretched to the breaking point.

In the end, they implored anyone who isn’t vaccinated to get vaccinated today.

They urge people not to go to the emergency room unless they have true emergencies, like a heart attack, stroke or severe accident. They say for lesser problems, go to your doctor, an urgent care or use telemedicine.