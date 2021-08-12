Government withdraws approval for Ohio Medicaid work mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio The federal government has withdrawn its approval for an Ohio plan to enact work requirements for Medicaid recipients.

The mandate is known as a “community engagement requirement.” It would have required new adult beneficiaries under 50 to complete 80 hours per month of either employment, education or job skills training.

The requirement was approved under the administration of former President Donald Trump but put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says the requirements risk significant coverage losses in light of ongoing disruptions caused by the pandemic.