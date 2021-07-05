Vet Voices

Governor DeWine Authorizes Ohio State Highway Patrol to Assist Texas Law Enforcement at Border

Ohio Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 30, 2021, file photo, young unaccompanied migrants, watch television inside a playpen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas. The number of unaccompanied children encountered on the U.S. border with Mexico in April 2021 eased from an all-time high a month earlier, while more adults were found coming without families, authorities said Tuesday., May 11, 2021. Authorities encountered 17,171 children traveling alone, down 9% from 18,960 in March, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but still well above the previous high of 11,475 reported in May 2019 by the Border Patrol, which began publishing numbers in 2009. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool, File)

COLUMBUS, OHIO —  In response to a request for assistance from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has authorized a contingent from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) to respond to Texas to assist local law enforcement with border surveillance. 

A total of 14 OSHP troopers and supervisors will travel to Texas later this week. During this two-week assignment, the OSHP will not be tasked with making arrests. 

***Gov. DeWine Approves Activation of Ohio National Guard to Support Southwest Border Mission***


Last week, Governor DeWine approved the deployment of 185 members of the Ohio Army National Guard to Texas to provide non-law enforcement support to the United States Custom and Border Protection. The activation was made at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Guard Bureau (NGB).  The service members will be deployed on federal Title 10 status in late 2021.

Approximately 115 members of the Ohio National Guard’s 1484th Transportation Company were previously deployed to support the Southwest Border operations at the request of DHS and NGB. These Soldiers currently remain on active duty. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter