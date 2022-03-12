COLUMBUS, Ohio —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Friday sent a letter to state and local law enforcement agencies in Ohio requesting information on any surplus or expired personal protective gear that could potentially be donated to Ukraine.

On Friday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice also put a call out from law enforcement agencies in his state to donate surplus body armor and military gear for Ukraine.

Gov. Justice: West Virginia will send surplus body armor to Ukraine

The request for information on donatable law enforcement body armor and helmets was made in response to a request from the National Guard Bureau to the Ohio National Guard to assess the amount of protective gear Ohio could potentially offer to the Ukrainian military as they defend their country against Russia.

“I know many of you share my concern for the Ukrainian military men and women who are bravely fighting against the senseless aggression of Russia,” Governor DeWine wrote in the letter. “I encourage all Ohio law enforcement agencies that have surplus or expired personal protective gear to answer this request for information. Your response could result in help that could save lives in Ukraine.”

Equipment will be collected if an identified need is validated by the United States European Combatant Command. At that time, the National Guard Bureau will work with the Department of Defense, its interagency partners, and the Ohio National Guard to develop a logistics plan to collect and deliver any donated equipment to aid Ukraine.