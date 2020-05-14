Governor DeWine orders flags lowered for Peace Officers Memorial Day, National Police Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio— To honor Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week, Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state from sunrise to sunset on May 15, 2020.
This order is also in accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States of America.
