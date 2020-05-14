https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Governor DeWine orders flags lowered for Peace Officers Memorial Day, National Police Week

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio— To honor Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week, Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state from sunrise to sunset on May 15, 2020. 

This order is also in accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States of America.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter