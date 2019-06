An Ohio Senate decision to cut funding that Governor Mike DeWine budgeted for reclaiming abandoned coal mining sites is expected to come up during budget compromise talks this week.

The Senate version of Ohio’s two-year state budget trimmed the $4 million DeWine proposed for coal mine reclamation to $2 million.

The health of the coal reclamation fund concerns environmentalists and coal lobbyists.

The Senate Finance Chairman said it was unclear the full 4 million dollars was needed.