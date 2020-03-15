Breaking News
Coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Belmont County

Governor: Ohio school closure might last for academic year

Ohio Headlines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says it’s possible that Ohio schools may be closed for the rest of the academic year.

The governor on CNN’s “State of the Nation” Sunday morning cited projections that the virus may not peak until the latter part of April or May and said that “it would not surprise me at all if schools did not open again this year.”

DeWine on Thursday ordered every school in Ohio to close for three weeks beginning at day’s end Monday.

The state health director also issued an order banning gatherings of over 100 people, although some places and events are exempted.

