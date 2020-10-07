Governor says aid for Ohio renters, businesses coming soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hopes by next week to provide details of an economic aid package for small businesses, nonprofits and people struggling to pay rent.

The governor said at his Tuesday news briefing it’s unclear how long the economic downturn will continue and he knows people need help.

The governor said he’s balancing the use of federal pandemic aid dollars for such assistance while reserving some for testing.

He said some of Ohio’s approach depends on whether Congress will pass another aid package.

President Trump said Tuesday that no such aid will be negotiated until after the election.