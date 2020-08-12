Ohio Governor: Thousands of students to attend in-person classes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says nearly 600,000 schoolchildren in 325 districts will return to school this fall for in-person classes.

The governor also says almost 400,000 students in 55 districts will be attending online, while about 380,000 students in 154 districts will be doing some combination of in-person and online classes.

He didn’t have information about 78 remaining districts. DeWine said Tuesday he believes schools are doing a good job of getting ready for all options.

But the governor also said that children’s well-being will be influenced by community efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

