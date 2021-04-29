Grandmother of 2-year-old who was starved and beaten to death names three caseworkers in lawsuit

Lost childhood concept. Dirty teddy bear lying down outdoors.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) –

The grandmother of a 2-year-old girl who was beaten and starved to death is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to revive her lawsuit against three caseworkers who oversaw the girl’s care.

Authorities say the child, Glenara Bates, was beaten and had belt and bite marks when she died in 2015.

Her father was sentenced to death but his conviction and sentence were later reversed.

In her lawsuit, Glenara’s grandmother, Desena Bradley, alleges the girl’s caseworkers missed obvious signs of abuse. Lower courts said the caseworkers are immune from such lawsuits unless they were found to have acted recklessly.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday, though a decision is not expected for months.

