Grow your own Victory Garden with some free seeds

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF) – With all those dogwood trees blooming outside, you might be inspired to get outside and grow your own food this year.

And Ohio State University is ready to help you sift through that soil.

They’re giving out more than 8 thousand seed packets for free across the state as part of the Victory Gardens program.

The concept began in World War I when there were food shortages.

While we don’t have that issue right now, Erika Lyon with the Jefferson County OSU Extension says more people than ever want to have a green thumb.

She says there are advantages to growing vegetables beyond just skipping a trip to the grocery.

There’s always the benefit that you know that you grew your own food. You were able to feed your family from what you grew in the backyard, so that’s always a nice thing to know. And it’s a great activity to get outdoors, enjoy the great weather we’re having. Erika Lyon, Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator for OSU Extension in Jefferson and Harrison Counties

She says to make sure to know whether your crop needs cool or warm weather.

For example, you won’t be able to grow lettuce in the middle of summer.

And if you only have seeds, many actually don’t need any sunlight—that’s only a requirement after they sprout.