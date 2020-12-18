Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office needs assistance identifying suspects of theft

Cambridge, OH (WTRF)- The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the three suspects in the pictures below.
Police say the suspects are believed to be involved in several area thefts currently being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on the identity of anyone in the pictures below is asked to contact Sgt. Bill Patterson at 740-439-4455 or by email at b.patterson@guernseysheriff.com .
Anyone leaving tips can remain anonymous.
