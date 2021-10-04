Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office sends emergency evacuation alert

The Guernsey County Sheriff sent out an emergency alert on its app declaring an evacuation.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that if you live within a 1/2 mile radius of 23080 Cadiz Road to evacuate the area.

There currently is an overturned tanker truck containing over 90,000 pounds of propane that spilled in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said two trucks were involved and 1 person was entrapped but has been removed and was taken to a local medical facility.

Two medical helicopters were called in but Sheriff’s Office was told no helicopters would be flying due to weather.

