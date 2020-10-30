Guernsey County Trump Train scheduled for Saturday

Senecaville, OH (WTRF) A Trump Train parade is scheduled this Saturday in Guernsey County.

The Trump Train will be at the Valley View Trader Days in Senecaville, Ohio.

The parade is scheduled to be from 10 AM – 1 PM that will be escorted by local law enforcement that will travel through 10 Guernsey County cities.

The event says there will be local and state candidate speakers letting the public know where they stand on issues.

For more information you can go to the “Guernsey County Trump Train Parade” Facebook Page.