Halloween weekend ends in arrest for several persons in Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — The Ohio Investigative Unit arrested several people in Ohio for alcohol-related offenses over the Halloween weekend.

Agents assisted the Athens Police Department with enforcement over the Halloween weekend in Athens. Over the two-day period, agents arrested 37 individuals on 66 charges including underage prohibitions, fictitious identification, furnishing alcohol to persons under 21, and drug abuse – marijuana.

In Columbus, agents also assisted local police with underage enforcement. Agents arrested a total of 20 individuals on 22 charges for offenses related to improper alcohol purchases at area carry outs. Charges included underage alcohol prohibitions, furnishing to underage, and fictitious identification. Three people were arrested for possessing beer/intoxicating liquor at campus-area bars.

In addition, agents cited owners of establishments across the Buckeye State for violations of policies to curtail COVID-19 spread such as not social distancing in bars, not wearing facial coverings and selling alcohol after 10 p.m.

The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act. Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises. In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.