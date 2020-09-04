Health order signed setting up weekly COVID-19 reporting system in Ohio schools

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes has signed a health order issued by Governor Mike DeWine that requires reporting and notification of COVID-19 cases in the state’s K-12 schools.

According to DeWine, the order will require schools to establish a reporting for parents to report coronavirus cases.

DeWine says that once a school learns of a student or staff member testing positive, it must report the case to the local health department as soon as possible.

“Schools should make information about a positive case publicly available and should notify parents/guardians in writing about the case and include as much information as possible without disclosing protected health information,” said DeWine.

The local health department will then notify the Ohio Department of Health on a weekly basis about the newly reported cases in schools, as well as the cumulative case data for students and teachers.

DeWine says prompt reporting will help prevent potential further spread among students and staff.

“But remember: just because there is a case at a school, it doesn’t mean the school has done anything wrong. The spread you see in the community will be reflected in the schools,” said DeWine.

The data will be posted every Wednesday at coronavirus.ohio.gov and goes into effect September 8.