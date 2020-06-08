Here’s what is reopening this week in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Many of Ohio’s entertainment venues have the green light to reopen this week.

Although individual businesses will ultimately decide when to open their doors, Governor Mike DeWine approved health and safety guidelines for more facilities to open June 10.

Here’s what’s on the list:

Aquariums

Art galleries

Country clubs

Ice skating rinks

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor sports facilities

Laser tag facilities

Movie theaters (indoor)

Museums

Playgrounds (outdoor)

Public recreation centers

Roller skating rinks

Social clubs

Trampoline parks

Zoos

The Columbus Zoo will reopen June 15, and Akron Zoo will open June 17.

While all the facilities are required to have new social distancing guidelines, there are few places that are requiring guests to wear masks.

Click here for more details on the guidelines