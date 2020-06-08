Here’s what is reopening this week in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Many of Ohio’s entertainment venues have the green light to reopen this week.
Although individual businesses will ultimately decide when to open their doors, Governor Mike DeWine approved health and safety guidelines for more facilities to open June 10.
Here’s what’s on the list:
- Aquariums
- Art galleries
- Country clubs
- Ice skating rinks
- Indoor family entertainment centers
- Indoor sports facilities
- Laser tag facilities
- Movie theaters (indoor)
- Museums
- Playgrounds (outdoor)
- Public recreation centers
- Roller skating rinks
- Social clubs
- Trampoline parks
- Zoos
The Columbus Zoo will reopen June 15, and Akron Zoo will open June 17.
While all the facilities are required to have new social distancing guidelines, there are few places that are requiring guests to wear masks.
Click here for more details on the guidelines