High school students could see changes in graduation requirements

Posted: May 28, 2019 08:30 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 08:30 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) - Ohio lawmakers are considering two proposals that would change graduation requirements for high school students.

Students could qualify for graduation through testing and projects or school systems would utilize a minimum course requirement method.

Both proposals are backed by the Ohio Board of Education and state teacher unions, advocating a graduation pathway that isn't solely dependent on test scores.

