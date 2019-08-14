Breaking News
High-speed chase in Bellaire leads to crash /arrest

by: DK Wright

Posted: / Updated:

Bellaire police department approached Jonathan Sampson of Moundsville in the Bellaire Burger King parking lot where Sampson was suspected of selling drugs.

Sampson decided to take off and rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser. Leading Bellaire PD in a high-speed chase.

Sampson would crash his car in Yorkville and then proceed to run from police but was later caught.

Sampson is currently in the Belmont County Jail with a list of charges

-Aggravated vehicle assault

-Criminal damaging

-Obstruction of Justice

-Resisting Arrest

-Failure to comply with the order of a police officer

-Possession of schedule 1, 2,3, 4, and 5 drugs

-Possession of drug abuse instruments

Sampson was on parole and there was a nationwide warrant out for his arrest.

