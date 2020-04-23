Historic park in Bellaire needs some love and care

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – A historic park in Bellaire is in need of some love and care.

Union Square Park is in need of some major upgrades and the Volunteer Fire Department is coming to the rescue.

They have already secured two grants for the project that will involve upgrades to the electrical system throughout the park.



That will involve replacing all lighting and breaker boxes which have recently causes some safety issues.



They project will also make the park more event friendly for future activities.



This is just one of many projects the VFD has taken up recently.

We are here for the community wether it is for a fire, a car wreck, driving the Easter Bunny through town or lighting up the football field fro the graduates or getting the electrical system replaced in the park. We truly love the citizens of Bellaire and the surrounding communities that we serve. So this is just one more way we give back Ray Penyak. 2nd Leiu. Bellaire VFD

They are still waiting on some other funding to come thought but they are hoping the project will begin in late fall or early spring.