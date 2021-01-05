Sen. Hoagland Sworn in for the 134th General Assembly

COLUMBUS—On Monday, the Honorable Mary Katherine Huffman of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas administered the oath of office to State Senator Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) marking the official start of the 134th Ohio General Assembly.

Hoagland represents the 30th District, which encompasses Belmont, Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson, Meigs, Monroe, Noble and Washington counties as well as portions of Athens and Vinton counties.

“I’m truly honored by the opportunity to continue serving the people of southeastern and eastern Ohio,” said Hoagland. “I’m looking forward to the work ahead.”

Senator Hoagland is married to his high school sweetheart, Darla, and is the proud father of two grown children. The opening ceremony can be viewed on OhioChannel.org. The 134th Ohio General Assembly will run through December 31, 2022.



