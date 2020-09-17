Hocking Hills teenager pleads guilty in death of Victoria Schafer

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Jaden Churchheus has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of Victoria Schafer on Sept. 2, 2019.
Schafer, a 44-year-old Chillicothe photographer, was was struck and killed by a tree while she was near Old Man’s Cave on Sept. 2.
Churchheus and another teen, 16-year-old Jordan Buckley, were accused of pushing a section of a six-foot tree off a cliff at Hocking Hills on Labor Day in 2019.
Churchheus has been sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of four and a half years for murder. The sentence was stayed and the case transferred to juvenile court for formal sentencing.
Time served has not yet been calculated.
Buckley remains in custody and awaits trial.
