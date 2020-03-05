Hospital fined $400K over doc’s doses for patients who died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s pharmacy board says the hospital system where a doctor was accused of ordering fatal painkiller doses for patients will be fined $400,000 for violating state pharmacy law.

In the settlement announced Wednesday, the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System also agreed to pay over $77,000 for the state Board of Pharmacy’s investigation involving a now-closed hospital and fired doctor William Husel.

He has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in 25 deaths. He contends he was caring for dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Two pharmacists who were cited for verifying large doses of fentanyl reached separate settlements with the board that include fines and additional training.