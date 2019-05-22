House Dems lay out gun bill plans, while permit-less carry concealed bill gets another hearing Video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -

A bill that would make it possible for anyone to carry a concealed weapon without a permit got another hearing at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday.

This time, opponents of the bill were given a chance to testify against it.

The first to testify against the bill was Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach from Van Wert County.

Sitting behind him were a sea of opponents to the bill wearing red shirts with white lettering; members of Moms Demand Action who are present every time there is a piece of legislation dealing with gun rights.

They were also present on the other side of the building as State Representatives laid out their plans for what they call common sense gun laws.

Much of what they proposed has been tried before at the Statehouse.

They want to create better background checks by closing loopholes; they want to protect children from being able to access loaded weapons; and they want to develop a red flag law that will pass.

State Representative Bride Sweeney is taking a leading role in the red flag legislation. She has reached out to Governor DeWine’s office to see what she can do to work with them since the governor recently mentioned he wanted a red flag bill that could pass to be created.

She admits that a bill that could pass likely wouldn’t be her ideal bill, but she is willing to compromise to get something done; and she hopes Republicans are ready to do that too.

“All of us are willing to work with gun rights activists, because this is not a anti-gun/pro-gun, this is about common legislation that we want to target these people, because nobody wants these individuals with guns,” said Sweeney.

When asked about the potential of working on a red flag law Speaker of the House Larry Householder acknowledged one of the greatest sticking points of such legislation is dealing with the due-process concerns.

Sweeney says, she is willing to work to ease those concerns, and emphasized there would be stiff penalties for people who abuse the law or falsely accuse someone of being a danger; that penalty could be a fifth degree felony.

“I would be interested in hearing what her proposals are and again we’re more than willing to listen,” said Householder.

As for the permit-less carry concealed bill, Householder expressed some concern and said he has asked for it to receive additional scrutiny.

“Because there’s quite a bit of legalities to this bill, I’ve asked that that bill probably as it leaves one committee it goes to another, probably criminal justice, to have some additional hearings,” said Householder.

Students who were at the Statehouse Wednesday in opposition to the gun bill say they want it stopped and vowed to retaliate at the ballot box if their wishes were not heeded.

“If they don’t listen to us then the consequences will be seen on election day in 2020, because I know my generation is done sitting around seeing inaction on so many issues especially gun violence,” said Lara Kowalcyk, a member of Students Demand Action.

However, that may be a threat not taken seriously as traditionally, despite being passionate about issues, young voters simply do not turn out to vote nearly as much as older voters.