How Ohio will spend some major bridge repair money

(WTRF) – Questions are being raised when it comes to Ohio’s recent funding for bridges.

Ohio received 500 million dollars this week for repairs.

One question is how rural areas will get their fair share.

Senator Sherrod Brown says they have plans to make sure areas across the state get a fair cut.

Brown says ODOT has a list of priorities set and the money will follow accordingly.

The dollars will span from each corner of the state.

Brown says he’s focusing on an important kind of bridge for rural areas.

We will be upgrading little culvert bridges. Those have got to be fixed too because they matter to farmers they matter to more rural residents so all of that will be a part of it. Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D)-Ohio

Senator Brown says some of the dollars will be leveraged from local funds.