If you drive in east Ohio, there are even more orange barrels in your future

View Post

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

ODOT announced that in seven counties alone, $188 million dollars is being invested in state roads and bridges in east Ohio.

$27.2 million of that will be in Belmont County.

In that county alone, 19 landslides are slated to be fixed, along with three portions of roadway and five bridges and culverts.

ODOT Spokesperson Lauren Borrell says spring is construction season, and “there’s nothing convenient about it.”

“It causes delays and headaches, and we get that,” Borrell says. “But this is our job, keeping up with the infrastructure. We’re constantly improving safety out there. That’s the number one thing we’re doing. We’re making for a smoother ride with those paved roads and improved bridges. Please be patient with us. Orange barrel season is inevitable, every single year.”

Borrell reminds drivers to pay attention.

She says to slow down when you come upon a construction zone, and give highway employees plenty of room to do their work.