Impaired driving arrests usually spike in December—here’s how Ohio plans to fight them

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – In the last five years, impaired Ohio drivers have caused more than a thousand accidents.

Not statewide—but in Belmont and Jefferson Counties alone.

And the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they don’t want to tell yet another family this year that someone they love won’t make it home for the holidays.

They’re putting an emphasis on stopping drivers who are in any way impaired throughout December.

That can mean alcohol, illegal drugs or even prescription medication—anything that keeps you from being fully alert while on the road.

Lieutenant Maurice Waddell at the St. Clairsville post says letting people know they’re out there watching goes a long way toward stopping wrecks.

Within the last five years almost half the fatal crashes have involved someone that’s been impaired. So that’s something that we definitely want to drive those numbers down, and by doing that is through education and through enforcement. Lt. Maurice Waddell, Ohio State Highway Patrol

So what can you do to safely make it home from a Christmas party?

You’ve probably heard it before, but it bears repeating—have a plan before you pick up that wine glass or bottle.

Make sure you have someone to get you home or call a rideshare if that option is available where you are.

Thankfully there is some good news from the patrol—

They say the Thanksgiving holiday saw fewer crashes and arrests than usual in our area—and they hope to keep it that way through the end of the year.