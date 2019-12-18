Inkcarceration Festival announces lineup

Mansfield OH (WTRF) – The annual music and tattoo festival, Inkcarceration Festival, announced their line up this morning.

Headlining acts include Limp Bizkit, Weezer and Blink-182.

Other acts include Papa Roach, Halestorm, Mastodon, Puddle of Mudd, and more.

The festival is in Mansfield, OH at the Ohio State Reformatory from July 10-12.

The festival features over 40+ bands, 60 tattoo artists, reformatory tours, haunted house attraction, gourmet food & drinks and more.

Tickets are on sale now. Get them here

