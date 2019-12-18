Inkcarceration Festival announces lineup

Mansfield OH (WTRF) – The annual music and tattoo festival, Inkcarceration Festival, announced their line up this morning.
Headlining acts include Limp Bizkit, Weezer and Blink-182.
Other acts include Papa Roach, Halestorm, Mastodon, Puddle of Mudd, and more.
The festival is in Mansfield, OH at the Ohio State Reformatory from July 10-12.
The festival features over 40+ bands, 60 tattoo artists, reformatory tours, haunted house attraction, gourmet food & drinks and more.
Tickets are on sale now. Get them here